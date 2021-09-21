Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.82 Million

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report sales of $85.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.60 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $80.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $338.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $343.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $366.33 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $389.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

