Brokerages Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. BOX also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

BOX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.29. 123,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,015. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.