Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

HCCI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,151. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $657.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

