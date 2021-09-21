Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.39. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heska by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.03. 25,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Heska has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.33. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,329.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

