Brokerages Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to announce sales of $10.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $39.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $40.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Latch.

Several brokerages have commented on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $44,244,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $38,967,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $35,233,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31. Latch has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

