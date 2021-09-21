Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.16. Olin reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,105%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 1,185.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,392,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,290,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

