Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.