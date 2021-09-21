Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) PT at $14.60

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.09. 64,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,038. The company has a market cap of $117.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

