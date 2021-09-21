Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) PT at $31.88

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

