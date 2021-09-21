Brokerages Set Euronext (EPA:ENX) Target Price at €107.50

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €107.50 ($126.47).

ENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Euronext alerts:

ENX traded down €2.00 ($2.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €101.20 ($119.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext has a 1 year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1 year high of €61.35 ($72.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €95.84 and its 200-day moving average is €90.43.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.