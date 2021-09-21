Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Target Price at $23.13

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.64. 620,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.