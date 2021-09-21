Brokerages Set Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target at $7.66

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,279.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,676 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 315,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. 7,364,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,543,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

