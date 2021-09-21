Brokerages Set Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Target Price at $8.10

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
PLYA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 482,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,186. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.35.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.
