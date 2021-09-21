Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Price Target at $208.56

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.19.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of DIS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.12. 231,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518,565. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.06. The firm has a market cap of $327.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
