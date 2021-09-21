Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Price Target at $208.56

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.12. 231,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518,565. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.06. The firm has a market cap of $327.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.