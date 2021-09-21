Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $182.00

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.
Shares of UPST opened at $293.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.59. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $308.78.
In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.