Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $182.00

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of UPST opened at $293.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.59. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $308.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

