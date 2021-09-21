Brookline Capital Acquisition Begins Coverage on Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA)

Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s target price indicates a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DRMA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 3,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,938. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.