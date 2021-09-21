CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for $56.76 or 0.00133219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $4.28 million and $248,439.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 75,474 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

