Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the August 15th total of 864,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.57. 327,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

