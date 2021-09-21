CaixaPay Market Capitalization Achieves $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00174702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00113110 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.06 or 0.06997424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,761.44 or 1.00004686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00784318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.