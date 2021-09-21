Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $27,429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.22 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

