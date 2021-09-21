Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 28.9% in August

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,279. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.81.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.