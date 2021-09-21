Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Calix stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Calix has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Calix by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

