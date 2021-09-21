Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,307 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 221.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,771 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.