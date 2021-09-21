Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,654 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $134,279,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after purchasing an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after purchasing an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $234.25 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $246.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.