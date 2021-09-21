Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.97% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter.

PBD stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $41.26.

