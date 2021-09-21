Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,256 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,940,000 after purchasing an additional 99,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 504,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,281,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 90,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of CGW stock opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.