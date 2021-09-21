Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

