Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,428 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $559,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

