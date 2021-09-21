Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,894 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.