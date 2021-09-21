Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,805 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

