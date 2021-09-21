Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$144.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNR. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$147.53.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$146.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$103.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$139.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,177,795 shares of company stock valued at $996,047,951.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

