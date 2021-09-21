Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$98.00 to C$97.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway traded as low as C$83.22 and last traded at C$83.35, with a volume of 1211596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.73.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$212.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$224.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

