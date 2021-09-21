Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Update

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 12,530,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
CANO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CANO opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
