Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Update

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 12,530,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

CANO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CANO opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 1,179,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

