Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $116,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

