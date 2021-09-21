Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$30.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGC. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $13.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

