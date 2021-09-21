Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average of $154.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $979,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,319,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.