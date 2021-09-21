Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSII. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

