Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $183,040.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $183,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

