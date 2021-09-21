Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

CABGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

CABGY stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

