Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

CCL opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

