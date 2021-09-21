Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.41. 194,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.32. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.