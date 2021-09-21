Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report sales of $427.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.08 million to $430.96 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $407.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $194.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

