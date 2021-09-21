Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,663,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,838 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 20,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.15. 128,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,749,593. The company has a market capitalization of $460.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

