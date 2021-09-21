Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 46.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $126.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,393. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $90.58 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

