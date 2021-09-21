Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.83. 7,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,706. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

