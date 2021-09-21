Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $9.20 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.0% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,271,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.63. The company had a trading volume of 931,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,994,359. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

