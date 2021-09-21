Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases 63,785 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 454.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAUG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. 3,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $37.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.