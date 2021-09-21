Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.85

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 3960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 107,761.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

