Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,578,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,931,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.05. 56,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

