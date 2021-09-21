Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 435,955 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of Caterpillar worth $403,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT opened at $190.82 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

